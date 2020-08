Benintendi is not in Wednesday's lineup against the Rays, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

Benintendi is 0-for-11 in his career against opposing starter Ryan Yarbrough, so he'll give way to Jose Peraza in left field for this one. Through nine appearances this season, Benintendi is 2-for-29 (.069) with a stolen base and a 9:12 BB:K.