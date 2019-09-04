Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Smacks 13th homer

Benintendi went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Tuesday against the Twins.

Benintendi took Taylor Rogers deep in the eighth inning to record his 13th homer of the season. It was his first long ball since Aug. 3 and just his ninth extra-base hit in that span. While both his 13 home runs and nine stolen bases are disappointing, Benintendi has maintained a solid .283/.357/.465 line across 549 plate appearances for the campaign.

More News
Our Latest Stories