Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Snaps home run drought

Benintendi went 2-for-6 with a two-run home run and three strikeouts in Thursday's rout of the Twins.

After going 0-for-7 in the first two games, Benintendi salvaged his series by going yard for the first time since June 12. He did strike out three times, but that's uncharacteristic for Benintendi as he's fanned three-or-more times in a game on just three other occasions this season. This weekend, Benintendi and the Red Sox will face the Mariners for the second time in a week.