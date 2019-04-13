Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Snaps HR drought

Benintendi went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 6-4 win over the Orioles.

Benintendi swatted his first homer of the season and the first since Aug. 31, 2018, a stretch of 48 games, including the postseason. Since manager Alex Cora returned him to the leadoff spot, Benintendi is 9-for-25 (.360) with a home run, three RBI and three runs scored over the last six games.

