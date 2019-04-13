Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Snaps HR drought
Benintendi went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 6-4 win over the Orioles.
Benintendi swatted his first homer of the season and the first since Aug. 31, 2018, a stretch of 48 games, including the postseason. Since manager Alex Cora returned him to the leadoff spot, Benintendi is 9-for-25 (.360) with a home run, three RBI and three runs scored over the last six games.
More News
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Back to leadoff•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Back in lineup•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Sits after fouling ball off leg•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Limping after game•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Priortizing average over power•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: New leadoff man in 2019•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
A week of favorable matchups means plenty of choices for sleeper hitters, according to Scott...
-
Week 4 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Week 4 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There are a number of interesting two-start options for Week 4, according to Scott White —...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, Week 3
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 4
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Soroka pushing to return
The Braves' starting five appears set for now, but the next man up may not be who you thought...