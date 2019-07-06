Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Starting and batting fourth
Benintendi is starting in left field and batting fourth Saturday against the Tigers.
Benintendi was absent from the team's lineup on both Thursday and Friday but is returning for Saturday's contest. Perhaps in a move to try to get the 24-year-old on track at the dish, he is serving as the cleanup hitter for the first time this season.
