Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Starting in left field

Benintendi (side) is starting in left field and batting sixth Friday night against the Angels, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Benintendi suffered a side injury during Saturday's game against the Padres, and after being held out all week, he'll return to action Friday evening. He's hitting .231 with two RBI and three walks over his last seven contests.

