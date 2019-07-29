Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Stays hot with homer, four RBI
Benintendi went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run and four RBI in a loss to the Yankees on Sunday.
Benintendi put Boston on the board with a two-run blast to right field in the fourth inning and singled home the final two runs of the game in the ninth. The three-hit effort was his third in the four-game series against the Yankees, during which Benintendi went 10-for-18 with a pair of homers, six RBI and eight runs scored. On the season, he is slashing .280/.357/.454 with 10 home runs, 51 runs batted in and nine stolen bases in 431 plate appearances.
