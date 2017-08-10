Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Stays hot with three-hit effort
Benintendi went 3-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and a stolen bases Wednesday in Tampa Bay.
Benintendi has heated up of late, notching four multi-hit performances in his past six games. He's also displayed a newfound aggressiveness on the basepaths over that stretch, swiping five bags to raise his season total to 14. The seventh pick in the 2015 draft has had an up and down campaign in his first full MLB season, but sports a respectable .276/.359/.425 line overall.
