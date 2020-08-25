Benintendi (ribs) isn't close to resuming baseball activities, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

Benintendi was placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained rib cage Aug. 12, and the injury was expected to keep him sidelined longer than 10 days. However, manager Ron Roenicke provided a discouraging update Tuesday, and it's unclear when the 26-year-old will be able to return to action. Alex Verdugo, Jackie Bradley and Kevin Pillar should continue to see increased work as a result.

