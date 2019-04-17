Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Still sitting Wednesday
Benintendi (foot) remains on the bench Wednesday against the Yankees, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Benintendi has been out since fouling a ball off his foot Sunday. He avoided any injury worse than a contusion and was available off the bench Tuesday, but the Red Sox evidently still feel as though he needs more time to rest. With an off day coming Thursday, it's possible he's back in the lineup for Friday's game against the Rays.
