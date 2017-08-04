Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Stuffs stat sheet in three-hit effort

Benintendi went 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles, a walk, two runs, an RBI and a steal Thursday against the White Sox.

Benintendi's mouthful of a performance has him up to 16 doubles and 10 steals on the year. He had produced just one extra-base hit since July 4 coming in, but continues to bat second in the order for a lineup that has come alive of late. Benintendi was far from the only player that had a hand in racking up seven runs in under two innings against starter Miguel Gonzalez, so he'll need to find success in a tougher matchup before we can declare him back on track.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast