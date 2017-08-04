Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Stuffs stat sheet in three-hit effort

Benintendi went 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles, a walk, two runs, an RBI and a steal Thursday against the White Sox.

Benintendi's mouthful of a performance has him up to 16 doubles and 10 steals on the year. He had produced just one extra-base hit since July 4 coming in, but continues to bat second in the order for a lineup that has come alive of late. Benintendi was far from the only player that had a hand in racking up seven runs in under two innings against starter Miguel Gonzalez, so he'll need to find success in a tougher matchup before we can declare him back on track.