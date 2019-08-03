Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Swats 12th homer

Benintendi went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 9-2 loss to the Yankees in the first game of a doubleheader.

Benintendi led off the second inning with a 436-foot blast off Domingo German to tie the score 1-1. The 25-year-old has turned it on this month, with homers in four of his last seven contests and a 24-for-52 stretch over his last 12 games. Benintendi's slash line now sits at .288/.361/.475 for the full season.