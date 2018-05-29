Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Swats another homer Monday

Benintendi went 3-for-5 with a three-run homer and an additional RBI in Monday's win over the Blue Jays.

Benintendi stayed dialed in at the plate Monday, falling a double shy of the cycle for the second time in three games. His three-run homer off Aaron Sanchez in the fourth inning capped a five-run inning for Boston and put the Red Sox up 6-1. After homering just once through the first 32 games of the season, Benintendi has left the yard six times in his past 18 games.