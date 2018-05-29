Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Swats another homer Monday
Benintendi went 3-for-5 with a three-run homer and an additional RBI in Monday's win over the Blue Jays.
Benintendi stayed dialed in at the plate Monday, falling a double shy of the cycle for the second time in three games. His three-run homer off Aaron Sanchez in the fourth inning capped a five-run inning for Boston and put the Red Sox up 6-1. After homering just once through the first 32 games of the season, Benintendi has left the yard six times in his past 18 games.
More News
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Hits second homer off lefty•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Gets breather Thursday•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Goes deep Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Pops fourth homer Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Extends hit streak to eight•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Goes yard in loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: A new side of Musgrove
Joe Musgrove showed in his season debut that he might have more upside than he gets credit...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Mac Williamson should hit the ground running off the DL while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy the...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 10 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Matt Carpenter and fade Rafael Devers
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Shaw in Week 10
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start