Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Swats eighth homer

Benintendi went 3-for-5 with a double and a solo home run in Monday's 9-4 win over the Rays.

The left fielder hasn't gone yard since June 10 in what has been a somewhat disappointing campaign to date. Benintendi is now slashing .266/.348/.428 with eight homers, nine steals, 43 RBI and 47 runs through 86 games.