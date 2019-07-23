Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Swats eighth homer
Benintendi went 3-for-5 with a double and a solo home run in Monday's 9-4 win over the Rays.
The left fielder hasn't gone yard since June 10 in what has been a somewhat disappointing campaign to date. Benintendi is now slashing .266/.348/.428 with eight homers, nine steals, 43 RBI and 47 runs through 86 games.
