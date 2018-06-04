Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Swats ninth homer

Benintendi went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and two runs scored to help the Red Sox to a 9-3 victory over the Astros on Sunday.

Benintendi left the yard for the second straight day against a tough adversary, as he got to Astros starter Charlie Morton with this solo shot in the fifth inning for his ninth homer of the season. Benintendi got off to a bit of a slow start, but that seems like a distant memory now, as his latest offensive outburst leaves his slash line at a brilliant .296/.381/.537 through 216 at-bats, and he's been providing great value across the board, as he also has nine steals in 10 attempts.