Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Takes more aggressive approach

Benintendi went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Sunday's game against the Orioles, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports. It was the second homer in as many games for Benintendi, who has hit safely in all six spring games thus far.

Benintendi's homer came off a hit-able pitch on a 0-0 count and jumped on it, an example of a more aggressive approach he plans to adopt this year. The patient hitter we saw last year might have let that pitch go by, particularly if it wasn't in the exact spot he wanted. That put him in a lot of 1-2, 0-2 counts. "Last year was probably the most patient I've ever been," said Benintendi, who had an 11 percent walk rate. "Being more aggressive early in the count will give me another shot of driving the ball. It's definitely something I'm going to do this year for sure." The aggressive hitting approach, one he employed throughout his college career at Arkansas, is favored by Boston's new hitting coach, Tim Hyers. The old Red Sox approach of grinding out at-bats and building pitch counts will take a backseat to swinging at pitches a batter can drive.