Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Takes seat Friday

Benintendi is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Royals, Evan Drellich of WEEI.com reports.

With southpaw Jason Vargas taking the hill for Kansas City, manager John Farrell elected to give Chris Young the start in left as opposed to Benintendi. The 23-year-old will likely return to the lineup for Saturday's game with Trevor Cahill on the mound.

