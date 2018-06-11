Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Taking to leadoff role
Benintendi went 1-for-4 with a double and a walk in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the White Sox.
Benintendi reached base safely for the 15th consecutive game, 14 of which when he's been atop the order in place of the injured Mookie Betts (abdomen). In 16 games overall as Boston's leadoff hitter this season, Benintendi is batting .338 with a .387 on-base percentage. With Betts nearing a return -- he's heading out on a rehabilitation assignment this week -- the Red Sox could move his bat to the middle of the order and let Benintendi handle leadoff.
