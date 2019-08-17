Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Three hits in rout
Benintendi went 3-for-4 with a double, a triple, two runs scored and two RBI in Friday's 9-1 win over the Orioles.
It's the 25-year-old's fourth multi-hit performance in his last five games, and Benintendi is now slashing a blistering .364/.417/.618 through 14 contests in August with a homer, six runs and nine RBI.
More News
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Swats 12th homer•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Homers again•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Stays hot with homer, four RBI•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Delivers three extra-base hits•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Swats eighth homer•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...