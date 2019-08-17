Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Three hits in rout

Benintendi went 3-for-4 with a double, a triple, two runs scored and two RBI in Friday's 9-1 win over the Orioles.

It's the 25-year-old's fourth multi-hit performance in his last five games, and Benintendi is now slashing a blistering .364/.417/.618 through 14 contests in August with a homer, six runs and nine RBI.