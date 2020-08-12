Benintendi went 2-for-3 and was hit by a pitch in Tuesday's 8-2 loss to the Rays.

Moved back into the leadoff spot after a temporary bump to the bottom third of the order, Benintendi responded by getting on base three times, although the rest of the Boston offense couldn't cash him in. In fact, the 26-year-old doubled his hit total with Tuesday's performance -- he's now 4-for-39 (.103), and only 11 walks have kept him in the leadoff mix during his brutal start to the season. He'll need to string together a few more good days before he'll be back on the fantasy radar in shallower formats.