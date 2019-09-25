Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Two hits in return
Benintendi went 2-for-5 with two runs scored in Tuesday's 12-10 win over Texas.
Benintendi returned to the starting lineup after being held out since injuring his thumb last Friday. He did make appearances in a couple of games over the weekend as a defensive replacement and is now ready to swing a bat.
