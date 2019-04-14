Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Unlikely to play Monday

Benintendi (foot) isn't expected to play Monday against Baltimore, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Benintendi avoided major damage to his foot Sunday, although he's reportedly feeling sore and will likely be held out of Monday's series finale as a precaution. Steve Pearce is a candidate to start in left field Monday, assuming Benintendi is officially ruled out.

