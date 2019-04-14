Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Unlikely to play Monday
Benintendi (foot) isn't expected to play Monday against Baltimore, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Benintendi avoided major damage to his foot Sunday, although he's reportedly feeling sore and will likely be held out of Monday's series finale as a precaution. Steve Pearce is a candidate to start in left field Monday, assuming Benintendi is officially ruled out.
More News
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Avoids structural damage to foot•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Exits after fouling ball off foot•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Now included in lineup•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Resting Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Snaps HR drought•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Back to leadoff•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
A week of favorable matchups means plenty of choices for sleeper hitters, according to Scott...
-
Week 4 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There are a number of interesting two-start options for Week 4, according to Scott White —...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 4 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, Week 3
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Prospects: Soroka pushing to return
The Braves' starting five appears set for now, but the next man up may not be who you thought...