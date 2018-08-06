Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Walk-off single

Benintendi went 3-for-6 with a double and an RBI on Sunday against the Yankees.

Benintendi had delivered his 30th double of the season earlier in the game, but walked off the Yankees in the 10th inning by delivering a single with runners on first and second. He now has four multi-hit games in his past eight starts bringing his average up to .302 across 411 at-bats this season. However, his power output has slowed, as he has recorded only one home run since June 22.