Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Whacks leadoff homer
Benintendi batted leadoff and went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Monday's spring game against the Twins.
Benintendi, who launched his solo home run on the second pitch of the game, is expected to be Boston's primary leadoff hitter in 2020, replacing the departed Mookie Betts. He served in that role to start the 2019 season, going 5-for-42 when leading off games, but 2020 is a different year. Thus far, Benintendi has hit safely in the two games in which he's led off a game.
