Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Will be designated hitter Tuesday
Benintendi (quadriceps) will return to the lineup as a designated hitter Tuesday against the Yankees, source reports.
Benintendi has been battling a minor quad issue over the last few days, but the Red Sox don't appear overly concerned. He'll still have plenty of time to get into fielding shape by Opening Day.
