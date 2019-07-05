Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Will play both weekend games

Benintendi will start both Saturday and Sunday against the Tigers, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

Benintendi sat Sunday against the Yankees in London with a minor quadriceps injury and found himself on the bench again for Thursday and Friday's contests. He's gone 0-for-12 over his last three games. The Red Sox are evidently not particularly concerned, however, so he should be back in his regular role over the weekend.

More News
Our Latest Stories