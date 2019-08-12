Cashner's spot in the rotation is safe while David Price (wrist) is on the injured list, but he may be removed as the Red Sox consider the rotation moving forward, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Cashner had yet another shaky start Sunday, walking five and getting the hook after 1.2 innings. He has an 8.01 ERA in six starts for Boston. When asked about Cashner's spot in the rotation, manager Alex Cora would only say the Red Sox will meet Monday to determine how the rotation will line up over the next 19 days, a stretch that includes six off days. Cora is considering skipping starters and using piggyback starters. Once Price is ready to return, the Red Sox might be comfortable removing Cashner from the rotation.