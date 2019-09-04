Red Sox's Andrew Cashner: Auditioning as free-agent reliever
Cashner hurled a scoreless inning of relief in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to the Twins.
Since being moved to the bullpen Aug. 12, Cashner has allowed just one run in 11 innings (0.82 ERA) over seven appearances, perhaps making himself marketable as a reliever when he hits free agency in the offseason. He told Christopher Smith of MassLive.com that transitioning to reliever is something he's considered even before he was traded to Boston and moved to the bullpen. "Before I came to the bullpen here it was already on my radar for next year," Cashner said Tuesday. "So it's not like it was anything crazy. It was something that I've talked about just because the longevity (as a reliever) is longer if you want to continue to pitch." If Cashner continues to pitch well out of Boston's bullpen, teams could be interested in him as a reliever in 2020.
