Cashner (11-7) pitched four scoreless innings of relief, allowing only two walks while striking out three in Friday's 7-6 win over the Angels.

Cashner was called on in the 12th inning, and the 32-year-old delivered exactly what the Red Sox needed. A Mookie Betts solo shot in the 15th inning would provide the winning run. Friday's effort marks the longest appearance for Cashner since moving to the bullpen in mid-August. He's allowed just one run on four hits and four walks over 10 innings since the change of roles. For the year, the right-hander owns a 4.54 ERA and 1.32 WHIP in 29 appearances (23 starts) between Boston and Baltimore.