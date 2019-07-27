Red Sox's Andrew Cashner: Earns first win with Red Sox
Cashner (10-5) allowed three runs on 10 hits with one walk and six strikeouts across 6.2 innings to earn a victory against the Yankees on Friday.
While he didn't pitch all that much better than his first two starts with Boston, this victory was his first with the Red Sox since joining the club right after the All-Star break. Cashner owns a 4.18 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 81 strikeouts in 114 innings with the Orioles and Red Sox this season. He will pitch again at home against the Rays on Thursday.
