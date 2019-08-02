Red Sox's Andrew Cashner: Loses third since joining Sox
Cashner (10-8) took the loss Thursday, surrendering seven runs on seven hits and five walks while striking out one over 5.2 innings to the Rays.
Cashner lost for the third time in four starts in a Red Sox uniform. He's allowed 19 earned runs on 31 hits and 10 walks over 23.1 innings since donning a Boston uniform. He'll look to execute better in his next start Tuesday at home against the Royals.
