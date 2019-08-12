Cashner will pitch out of the bullpen moving forward, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

The Red Sox don't need a fifth starter for the rest of August thanks to a flurry of well-placed off days, so the team will proceed with a four-man rotation for the time being while Cashner shifts to a relief role. The veteran right-hander has struggled to a brutal 8.31 ERA, 1.91 WHIP and 21:17 K:BB in 30.1 innings (six starts) since being acquired by the Red Sox at the beginning of the second half, but the hope is that he'll be more effective in shorter stints.

