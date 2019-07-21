Cashner (9-5) allowed four runs on six hits with two walks and seven strikeouts across six innings while taking a loss against the Orioles on Sunday.

The veteran right-hander gave up a couple long balls, but he didn't have the run support to win Sunday anyway. In two starts with the Red Sox, Cashner has tossed up four homers and lost both games. Overall, he is 9-5 with a 4.19 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 75 strikeouts in 107.1 innings with the Orioles and Red Sox this season. He will look to capture his first win with Boston against the vaunted Yankees offense at home Friday.