Cashner (9-4) allowed six runs (five earned) on eight hits and two walks while striking out two across five innings to take the loss Tuesday against the Blue Jays.

Cashner was shaky to begin the game, allowing multiple hits in each of his first three innings. He then settled down until the sixth frame when he allowed his second home run of the contest, which knocked him out of the game. His skills weren't much better than his results as he began just 13 of the 25 batters he faced with a strike and generated only five swinging strikes. Cashner will look to bounce back in his second start with his new team, drawing a start at Baltimore -- his former club -- on Sunday.