Cashner (10-6) took the loss Thursday, surrendering seven runs on seven hits and five walks to the Rays while striking out one over 5.2 innings.

Cashner lost for the third time in four starts as a member of the Red Sox. He's allowed 19 earned runs on 31 hits and 10 walks over 23.1 innings since donning a Boston uniform. He'll look to execute better in his next start Tuesday at home against the Royals.