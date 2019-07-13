Cashner was traded from the Orioles to the Red Sox on Saturday in exchange for 17-year-old prospects Elio Prado and Noelberth Romero.

Cashner's 3.83 ERA through 17 starts this season isn't backed up by his peripherals, though he's done this before in the recent past, recording a 3.40 ERA in 2017 despite a 4.61 FIP and a 5.30 xFIP. He'll have to continue relying on soft contact going forward, as his poor 16.5 percent strikeout rate is still his best mark since 2015. The veteran should have better chances at wins in Boston but remains a shaky fantasy option at best. He'll serve as the Red Sox's fifth starter for the stretch run.