Triggs was claimed off waivers by Boston on Wednesday and optioned to the team's alternate training site.

Triggs made just a single appearance for the Giants this season, and it couldn't have gone much worse, as he walked three batters and allowed three runs while recording just a single out. While he'll almost certainly improve on his 81.00 ERA and his 9.00 WHIP if he makes a few appearances for his new team, he wasn't particularly good last year, either, struggling to a 5.23 ERA in nine starts for Oakland.