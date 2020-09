Triggs (neck) was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with right radial nerve irritation, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

The 31-year-old was suffering from a pinched nerve in his neck after delivering a scoreless inning Friday, but he's now dealing with a nerve issue in his hand. It's unclear how long Triggs is expected to be sidelined, but he may not pitch again this year with less than two weeks left in the season.