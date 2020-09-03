Triggs (0-2) was credited with the loss Wednesday against the Braves. He allowed three runs on three hits while striking out three in three innings.

Triggs, who was claimed off waivers from the Giants on Aug. 19, was promoted to the active roster Wednesday. He made his Red Sox debut in a game that began with an opener. Triggs has experience as a starter and will provide starting depth and bulk innings as a reliever.