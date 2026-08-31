Monasterio is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Mariners.

After starting in all but three games from July 22 through Saturday, Monasterio will remain on the bench for the second day in a row in the wake of Trevor Story's return from the 60-day injured list. Though Story could have his workload monitored to some degree following his return from sports hernia surgery, he'll still be in store for the lion's share of starts at shortstop while Monasterio transitions into more of a utility role.