Red Sox's Aneury Tavarez: Earns spring training invite
Tavarez has been invited to the Red Sox's spring training camp as a non-roster invitee, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
Tavarez signed a minor-league contract with the Red Sox in October and is likely a long-shot to crack the Opening Day roster. The 25-year-old had difficulties with Triple-A Pawtucket in 2017, but had a .377/.473/.475 slash line in 61 at-bats with Double-A Portland.
