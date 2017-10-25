Tavarez signed a minor-league contract with the Red Sox, Rich Dubroff of PressBoxOnline reports.

Tavarez hasn't played in any big-league games yet in his career, and struggled during his time with Triple-A Pawtucket last season. He wound up spending the end of the year in Double-A with the Sea Dogs, and slashed a robust .377/.473/.475 in 18 games. It remains to be seen what the 25-year-old's role will be heading into next year, but at the very least, he will provide more outfield depth within the organization.

