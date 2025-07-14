The Red Sox have selected Eyanson with the 87th overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

Eyanson had a breakout junior year at LSU and helped lead the Tigers to the 2025 College World Series Championship. He threw a career-high 108 innings after transferring from UC San Diego. Even with the jump in competition, Eyanson logged the best K-BB% (25.9%) of his career, thanks to an uptick in average fastball velocity (91.5 mph in 2024, 93 mph in 2025). He was regularly touching 95 mph this year, although the shape of his fastball isn't special. The two biggest weapons in his arsenal are a pair of plus breaking balls, with an upper-70s curveball and a mid-80s slider that have distinctly different shapes and give hitters fits. Eyanson never walked more than 8.0 percent of batters in college, and if he can improve his fastball with pro instruction, he could be a mid-rotation starter or better. The 6-foot-2 righty doesn't turn 21 until October.