Red Sox's Anthony Seigler: Career night in win

Seigler went 4-for-5 with a home run, two doubles, two RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 6-4 win over the Blue Jays.

Seigler had the best game of his career, opening the scoring with a leadoff blast in the first inning and tallying his first four-hit effort. Through 111 plate appearances in 28 games with the Red Sox, the 27-year-old is slashing .273/.336/.455 with three homers, nine RBI, 15 runs scored and two steals. He's been especially strong at home, posting a .913 OPS over 14 games in Fenway Park with eight of his 12 total extra-base hits.