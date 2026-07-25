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Red Sox's Anthony Seigler: Career night in win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Seigler went 4-for-5 with a home run, two doubles, two RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 6-4 win over the Blue Jays.

Seigler had the best game of his career, opening the scoring with a leadoff blast in the first inning and tallying his first four-hit effort. Through 111 plate appearances in 28 games with the Red Sox, the 27-year-old is slashing .273/.336/.455 with three homers, nine RBI, 15 runs scored and two steals. He's been especially strong at home, posting a .913 OPS over 14 games in Fenway Park with eight of his 12 total extra-base hits.

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