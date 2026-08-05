Red Sox's Anthony Seigler: Ceding playing time to Sogard

Seigler is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the White Sox.

Seigler looked as though he would settle back into a regular role at second base after Curtis Mead fractured his wrist in his team debut July 27, but the Red Sox have instead prioritized Nick Sogard ahead of him. Sogard will make a third consecutive start at the keystone Wednesday, with Seigler having been left out of the lineup for each of those contests. Seigler hasn't helped his case for earning playing time by going just 1-for-20 at the plate over his last eight contests.