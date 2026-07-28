Red Sox's Anthony Seigler: Enters for injured teammate

Seigler replaced injured second baseman Curtis Mead (wrist) in the fifth inning of Monday's 4-2 win over the Athletics. The former went 0-for-2.

Mead was plunked on the wrist by a pitch in the top of the fourth inning. He stayed in the game for the bottom half of the frame before being relaced. Seigler had been getting steady work at the keystone before Mead was acquired from the Nationals over the weekend. The initial examination indicates the injury is not serious, but Seigler could draw a start Tuesday.