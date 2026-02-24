Red Sox's Anthony Seigler: Nagging knee injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Tuesday that Seigler is nursing a knee injury that he first suffered in the Dominican Winter League, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.
Seigler felt fine at the beginning of camp, but now the knee is barking again. It's not clear whether he will be sent for testing or will simply rest for a bit. Acquired from the Brewers in a trade this offseason, Seigler is competing for a reserve role with the Red Sox.
