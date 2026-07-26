Red Sox's Anthony Seigler: On bench for series finale

Seigler is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.

Romy Gonzalez will draw the start at second base in place of Seigler, who will soon face a new threat for playing time after the Red Sox acquired Curtis Mead from the Nationals on Sunday. Though Mead had primarily been used at third base and first base with Washington, interim manager Chad Tracy said that Mead will see most of his initial opportunities in Boston at the keystone. With a .774 OPS in 29 games with the big club this season, Seigler has performed well enough to maintain at least a semi-regular role. With that in mind, it wouldn't be surprising if Seigler and/or Mead ended up cutting into Masataka Yoshida's opportunities at designated hitter if the Red Sox intend to keep steady at-bats available for Seigler.