Red Sox's Anthony Seigler: Replaces injured Mead at 2B

Seigler came off the bench in the fifth inning of Monday's 4-2 win over the Athletics and went 0-for-2. Curtis Mead (wrist) in the fifth inning of Monday's 4-2 win over the Athletics. The former went 0-for-2.

Seigler entered the contest as a replacement for the newly acquired Curtis Mead, who was making his team debut. After he was plunked on the wrist by a pitch in the top of the fourth inning, Mead stayed in the game for the bottom half of the frame before Seigler substituted in for him. Mead was diagnosed with a bruised wrist following his early exit, and while he appears to have avoided a serious injury, the Red Sox could still turn to Seigler to make a start at second base Tuesday.