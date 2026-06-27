Red Sox's Anthony Seigler: Swats first career homer

Seigler went 1-for-2 with a walk and a solo home run in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Yankees.

Getting another start at second base, this time batting seventh against future Hall of Famer Gerrit Cole, Seigler got good wood on a 97.3 mph fastball in the second inning and lofted it the other way over the Green Monster. It was the first career homer for the 27-year-old in his 44th big-league game, and over eight straight starts for an injury-ravaged Red Sox infield, Siegler's batting .333 (9-for-27) with two doubles, two RBI and five runs in addition to Saturday's long ball.